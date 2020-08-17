1/1
Eunice F. Lepa
Eunice F. Lepa

Fort Gratiot - age 88, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home following a short illness.

She was born to Cecil and Bessie (Young) Brabant on January 1, 1932, in Cedarville, Michigan.

Eunice Faye Brabant married Stanley John Lepa on July 8, 1950, in Argola, Indiana. Stanley passed away on November 21, 2010.

Eunice grew up in Deckerville and graduated from Deckerville High School. Eunice and Stanley lived at Sheldon Beach in Burtchville Township for many years where they owned and operated the Lakeshore Drive-In Theater. They later moved to Fort Gratiot Township their summers were spent, and they wintered for six months each year in Sand Key near Clearwater Beach, Florida. Eunice and Stanley enjoyed traveling the country and visited all fifty states. Eunice was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother to her family.

Eunice is survived by two daughters, Sharon "Sherry" Lepa-McGraw of Fort Gratiot and Sandra (Charles) Hartman of Jeddo; a grandson, Jonathan Lucas of Jeddo; two sisters, Carolyn Kahn of Port Huron and Emily Kalbfleisch of Brown City; and several nieces & nephews.

Eunice was preceded in death by her grandson, Daniel Lepa-McGraw; brother-in-law, George Kalbfleisch; and her aunt, Violet Parrott.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Graveside services and interment will follow at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery in Port Huron.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
