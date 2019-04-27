Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Port Huron - Eunice R. Rich, 94, of Port Huron, died April 24, 2019.

She was born February 7, 1925 in Snover to the late William and Minnie Ziegelmann. She married Clifton A. Rich on June 26, 1948 in Deckerville. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1996.

Mrs. Rich was a long-time member of Port Huron Baptist Church. She enjoyed tending her flower garden and sewing.

She is survived by three children, Constance Sue (Gary) Lloyd of Manistee, Michigan, Catherine Ann (Robert) Ferguson of Brandon, Florida, and James (Jeanni) Rich of Plant City, Florida; three grandchildren, Rachel Hensley, Robert Ferguson II, and Heather Beery; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Melissa McGaffigan and Amy Lloyd; and her brother, Wayne Ziegelman.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.

Reverend Mark Montgomery will officiate. Burial will be at Downing Cemetery, Deckerville.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
