Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Lexington, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Lexington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Stank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice V. M. Stank


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice V. M. Stank Obituary
Eunice V. M. Stank

Lexington - - Eunice V. M. Stank, age 84, a resident of Lexington and Fort Gratiot Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Fort Gratiot Twp.

She was born on March 23, 1935 in Deroit, the only child of Paul and Selma Peetsch. She married Arthur D. Stank on May 16, 1958 in Detroit.

She was an active member in church choir and was also a member of the Port Sanilac Coral Club. Her hobbies included gardening, weaving, creating beaded jewelry, sewing, square dancing, raising show dogs and she always had a live plant or two on the windowsill.

Eunice is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Arthur Stank, 3 children, Selise (Jim) Carden, Paul Stank and Todd (Lori) Stank; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-9 P.M on Monday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lexington, with visiting at the church from 10-11 A.M. Pastor Barry Sheldon will officiate. Interment will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Eunice may be made to the McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now