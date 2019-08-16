|
Eunice V. M. Stank
Lexington - - Eunice V. M. Stank, age 84, a resident of Lexington and Fort Gratiot Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Fort Gratiot Twp.
She was born on March 23, 1935 in Deroit, the only child of Paul and Selma Peetsch. She married Arthur D. Stank on May 16, 1958 in Detroit.
She was an active member in church choir and was also a member of the Port Sanilac Coral Club. Her hobbies included gardening, weaving, creating beaded jewelry, sewing, square dancing, raising show dogs and she always had a live plant or two on the windowsill.
Eunice is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Arthur Stank, 3 children, Selise (Jim) Carden, Paul Stank and Todd (Lori) Stank; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-9 P.M on Monday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lexington, with visiting at the church from 10-11 A.M. Pastor Barry Sheldon will officiate. Interment will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Eunice may be made to the McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019