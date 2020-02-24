|
Evans V. Sopha
Port Huron - Evans Vivian Sopha, 86, of Port Huron, died Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He was born February 16, 1934 in Sandusky to the late Alfred and Isabell Sopha.
Evans served with the United States Army. He then worked for General Motors for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, going for walks and buying scratch-off lottery tickets.
He is survived by five children, Rose (Danny) Dean, Evans (Kerry) Sopha, May (Eric) Stapleton, Fritz Sopha, and Richard Sopha; eight grandchildren, Duane (Amelia) Dean, Andre Sopha, Michael Sopha, Victoria Wrubel, Tiffany (Raysean) Anderson, Jennifer (Colt) Outman, Richard Sopha Jr., and Jason Sopha; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Dr. Joseph Baunoch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020