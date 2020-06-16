Evelyn J. Curtis-Turner
Kimball - Evelyn J. Curtis-Turner, 96, of Kimball, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1924 in Port Huron to the late Henry and Victoria Bassett. She married Edward L. Curtis in 1943 in Port Huron. He died March 18, 1978.
Evelyn was a graduate of St. Stephen High School. She was a member of St. Anne's Altar Society and the League of Catholic Women. Evelyn loved to crochet and was a good cook.
She is survived by her children, Gloria McKeand, Wayne (Nancy) Curtis, Barbara Minnie, Mary Howison, Richard (Debbie) Curtis, Mark Curtis and Brenda Curtis; and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Edward "Tom" and Timothy Curtis; and her second husband, James Turner.
A Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos officiated.
Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.