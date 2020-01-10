|
|
Fern Carol Kerin
St. Clair - Fern Carol Kerin, age 83, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 10. She was born October 4, 1936 to the late Cyrus and Dorthea Harrington. Fern married Robert Kerin on October 29, 1955, who preceded her in death in September 2017. In her spare time Fern loved to read.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Debra) Kerin Jr., Cathy (Steve) Minano; grandchildren, Adam, Vinnie (Maribell), Stefanie, Stelio (Jennifer), Robert III, Kevin, Kelsey; great grandchildren, Desi, Jacob, Kelsey, Christian, Ayden, Myles, Alexis, Austin; brother, Garnet Ray Harrington, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert; son, Richard Kerin, and granddaughter, Nancy.
A special thank you to JoEllen Deil, from Season's Hospice for her compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be Monday, January 13 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to Season's Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020