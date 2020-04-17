|
Fern E. Lester
Port Huron - 93, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Vibrant Life Senior Living Center in Temperance, Michigan.
She was born in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1927, daughter of the late Albert Mensinger and Elva Welsh.
Fern married the late Keith A. Lester on December 1, 1942, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Fern attended Jefferson Grade School and graduated from Port Huron High School. She then worked for Earl Smith Distributing Company for many years. Fern was an artist and liked painting. She was also a sewing instructor for all of the neighborhood children. She had many creations such as custom made drapes and tailored suits. She enjoyed keeping busy.
Fern is survived by her son, Keith Lee (Linda) Lester of Gaylord; daughters, Dawn Dee(Darroll) Dunsmore of Fort Gratiot, Cherie Lynn (Adam) Kos of Toledo; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-laws, Kathy Lester, Barb Lester, and Sharon Hand.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith Lester; brothers, Lee (Lucielle) Mensinger, and Ivan Mensinger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment took place at Kinney Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to .
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020