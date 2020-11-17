1/1
Fern L. Collard
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fern L. Collard

Marysville - Fern Loraine Collard, 92, of Marysville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was born September 26, 1928 in Danville, Illinois to the late Louis and Lydia Duquesnoy. She married the love of her life, Neil K. Collard, on April 9, 1952 in Richmond. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2009 after 57 years of marriage.

Fern graduated from Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville, Illinois as a Registered Nurse. She later returned to school and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from St. Joseph's College, Maine, in 1986. Fern enjoyed a distinguished nursing career for 41 years, including 16 years as an R.N. Nursing instructor at St. Clair County Community College before her retirement in 1990. She was a faithful church member, a longtime member of the Gideons Auxiliary, and was affiliated with Winning Women and Stonecroft Ministries for over 35 years. Fern was a published writer and poet, enjoyed oil painting and gardening, and loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Peter (Janet) Collard, the Reverend Timothy (Sandy) Collard and Alan (Tammy) Collard; grandchildren, Jan, Melody, Ben, Rebecca, Stephanie, Elizabeth, James, Eryn and Madelyn; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Toms; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan, in 2012.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Fern's son, Pastor Timothy Collard will officiate. The livestream of the funeral may be viewed from Fern's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Burial will follow in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or the Blue Water Hospice Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved