Fern L. Collard
Marysville - Fern Loraine Collard, 92, of Marysville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
She was born September 26, 1928 in Danville, Illinois to the late Louis and Lydia Duquesnoy. She married the love of her life, Neil K. Collard, on April 9, 1952 in Richmond. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2009 after 57 years of marriage.
Fern graduated from Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville, Illinois as a Registered Nurse. She later returned to school and received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from St. Joseph's College, Maine, in 1986. Fern enjoyed a distinguished nursing career for 41 years, including 16 years as an R.N. Nursing instructor at St. Clair County Community College before her retirement in 1990. She was a faithful church member, a longtime member of the Gideons Auxiliary, and was affiliated with Winning Women and Stonecroft Ministries for over 35 years. Fern was a published writer and poet, enjoyed oil painting and gardening, and loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Peter (Janet) Collard, the Reverend Timothy (Sandy) Collard and Alan (Tammy) Collard; grandchildren, Jan, Melody, Ben, Rebecca, Stephanie, Elizabeth, James, Eryn and Madelyn; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Toms; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Susan, in 2012.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Fern's son, Pastor Timothy Collard will officiate. The livestream of the funeral may be viewed from Fern's obituary page on the funeral home website.
Burial will follow in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or the Blue Water Hospice Home.