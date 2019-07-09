Florence Falk



Port Huron - Florence Falk, 99, of Port Huron, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019.



She was born January 6, 1920 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Flora Bonura. She married Charles Falk on November 5, 1941 in Port Huron. He passed away on October 6, 1997.



Florence will be remembered best by her extraordinarily gracious and considerate spirit. Many recall the casual, heartwarming, memorable summer get-togethers "Flo & Chuck" hosted on the lake at their cottage in Lexington, MI. Florence exhibited a caring and serene demeanor, all the more impactful given the difficulties she faced as a child and young woman growing up in the Detroit area. During her youth, her father and brother were killed, and her mother and sisters were incapacitated with illness. Because of these hardships, Florence was taken in by her uncle Dr. Gottfried Milbrandt and Aunt Amalie "Molly" of Croswell, who undeniably instilled in her the love of flora, fauna, and the Divine. Florence grew up to be a true woman of her time, working and volunteering to help others in whatever way she could, offering a listening ear and stoic advice when needed, serving as a patient and persevering mother and friend, and leading with compassion and conviction in her Lutheran faith.



Florence was a longtime active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, served on the Altar Guild, was Secretary of the Church Council, Financial Secretary of the Building Committee, sang in the choir, and participated in Bible study. Florence was also a member of the Port Huron Hospital Auxiliary, working in the gift shop and as a patient advocate. In the last years of her life, her friends at St. Paul Lutheran were immensely helpful in supporting her spirit and well being, a blessing Florence's family will always remember and appreciate.



She is survived by her son, Mark Falk; five grandchildren, Benjamin Falk (and Elizabeth Bennett), Whitney Falk (and fiancé Matthew Brimer), Ken (and Amy) Falk, Steven Falk, and Amanda Lynn (and Vernon) Preston; four great grandchildren, Ashlee, Hunter, Emmalee, and Jarrid Falk; brother-in-law, Richard Falk; dear friends, Kathy (Don) Strauss; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Leonard "Butch" Falk; two sisters, Theresa and Dorathea; and a brother, Leonard.



Visitation will be from 2 - 4 pm & 6 - 8 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Pollock-Randall Funeral Home in Port Huron.



Funeral services will be at 11 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Port Huron. The Reverend Bonnie Klos will officiate.



Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com



On her 99th birthday earlier this year, Florence's granddaughter asked her what she was most thankful for in her life, to which Florence thoughtfully considered and replied, "friendship." Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019