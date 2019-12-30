|
|
Florence "Becky" "Ma" Neeley
Port Huron - Florence Rebecca "Becky" Neeley, 59, of Port Huron, who was also lovingly known as "Ma", died Friday, December 27, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born December 16, 1960 in Glendale, California to the late Paul Sr. and Ruth Dubreuil. She married Richard "Rick" Neeley on March 16, 1991 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2013.
Becky was a member of the Marysville High School Class of 1980. She was very active in the recovery community with NA/AA Friends of Bill W and celebrated 31 years of sobriety on December 1, 2019. Becky was a talented crafter and had a green thumb for gardening. She was also a great cook, one of her specialties being Christmas cookies. She was a friend to everyone she met and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by three children, Daniel Dubreuil (Michelle Stalker), Lena (Daniel) Rambo, and Samantha (Cassey) Cadreau; four grandchildren, Robert Jackson, Aubree "My Peanut" Cadreau, Dylan and David Hartley; three great grandchildren, Dylan Jr., Brackstyn and Tanner; two siblings, Paul (Linda) Dubreuil and Lorry (David) Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in First Congregational Church, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Tony Russell will officiate. Pallbearers will be Becky's family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019