Florence Mary Joachim
Marine City - Florence Joachim passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born on October 23, 1922 in Paw Paw, Michigan. Her parents, James and Lucy Marcelletti, who emigrated from Italy, owned a farm in Paw Paw where she grew up.
Florence graduated from Paw Paw High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University in 1945. After graduation, she moved to Marine City to begin her career as a teacher in the business department at Marine City High School, where she retired after 30 years of service. She married Robert Joachim in June 1949. They enjoyed boating and fishing from their home on Belle River for many years.
Florence loved teaching and was a wonderful supporter of her students, helping to place many of them in jobs after graduation. She was happiest when she was cooking for her family, swapping recipes with neighbors, gardening, playing Scrabble and bridge, and watching Detroit Tiger's baseball. Her friends, family, and students will always remember her sharp mind and good heart, and she will be dearly missed.
Florence was a long-time member of teachers' unions: The Michigan Education Association and The National Education Association. She also was a member of the Holy Cross Church and a supporter of the Marine City Pride and Heritage Museum. Florence is survived by her sister, Betty Brown; three children, Ann (Michael Berger), Robert (Janet Hutchison), and Kurt (Jean Mayo); grandchildren Aaron Berger (Katy), Julia and Nathaniel Joachim; great grandson Calvin Berger; loving caregivers Tina Burns and Leasa Arnold, and many nieces, nephews, students, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her grandson Peter Joachim, and her brothers and sisters Pat, Philomena, Frank, Rudy, and Yolanda.
A private Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church in Marine City for immediate family members only. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Marine City Scholarship Fund in Florence's name at McBride-Manley, 1115 S. Parker St., P.O. Box 26, Marine City, MI, 48039. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
.