Floyd A. Kenyon
Casco Twp. - Floyd A. Kenyon, age 98, of Casco Township, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born in Ferndale, Michigan on December 26, 1921 the son of George and Gladys Griffin Kenyon.
He married Marian Vich on February 23, 1940. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2007. Entering the Army in 1944, Floyd proudly served with the Infantry Division, stationed in Central Europe during World War II before being honorably discharged and receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
When Floyd returned home from his line of duty, he purchased a farm in Casco Twp. and operated it until 1965. He also worked at Bendix Corporation in Detroit for 43 years, retiring as a supervisor. Floyd also spent his winter months in Naples, Florida for several years.
He is survived by a son, Thomas (Suzanne) Kenyon, grandchildren, Jerry Clay, AnnMarie Kliemann, Stacey (David) McLeod, Thomas J.F. (Melissa) Kenyon, Amy (Antonio) Pergitone, great grandchildren, Donny Clay, Hillary Clay, Ashley Kliemann, Brooke (Alex Berger) and Kaitlyn (Evan Leto) McLoed, Sophie, Avery, Grace and Celia Kenyon, Sam, Ava and Vivian Pergitone and one great great grandson, Layland Kliemann, Son in law Donald Clay, and sister in law, Violet Wilkinson, along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Floyd Kenyon Jr., daughter, Shirley Clay, and sister, Jean Seckel.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be from 2:00- 5:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans.
Memorials are suggested to McLaren Port Huron Hospice or Marwood Nursing Home. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020