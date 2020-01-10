Services
Floyd "Smitty" Smyth Jr.


1925 - 2020
Floyd "Smitty" Smyth Jr.

Marysville - Floyd "Smitty" Smyth, Jr., 94, of Marysville, died Thursday, January 9, 2020.

He was born March 22, 1925 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Eliza and Floyd Smyth, Sr. He married Lee Gough on July 25, 1956 in Nashville, Tennessee. She died September 26, 2018 after 62 years of marriage.

Mr. Smyth was employed with St. Clair Rubber prior to retirement. He loved watching and playing sports, including golf, baseball, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by three daughters, Judy Michaels, Sue (Chuck) Wedge, and Lisa (Wayne) Schroeder; four grandchildren, Robin Hiller, Rachel (James) Hunnicutt, April Schroeder, and Jason Schroeder; four great grandchildren, Cassie (Kevin) Moulton, Shannen Rodd, Ryan Hiller, and Avery Hill, two great-great grandchildren, Emma and Elliott; a brother, Bennet (Bessie) Smyth; a sister, Shirley Kovach; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mathew Hiller; and three brothers, Ray, Robert, and Eugene Smyth.

Private family services will be held in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to any charity.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
