Floyd Victor Neff Jr.
St. Clair Township - Floyd V. Neff Jr., 95, of St. Clair Township entered eternal life on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1925 in Owosso, MI to the late Floyd and Muriel Neff. Floyd married Lenora "Skip" Hyer on January 26, 1949 in Angola, Indiana and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage until her passing on June 12, 2015. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a top tier gunner for five years. After his service, Floyd held a long-standing career as a plant manager for 38 years at Consumers Power Company. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed auto races, motorcycles, cards, and in later years his grandchildren. Floyd is survived by his son, James (Debbie) Neff of St. Clair; his daughter, Cassie Neff of Florida; and four grandchildren, Ramsey, Samantha, Keegan and Jeremy. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
