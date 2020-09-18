1/1
Floyd Victor Neff Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Victor Neff Jr.

St. Clair Township - Floyd V. Neff Jr., 95, of St. Clair Township entered eternal life on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1925 in Owosso, MI to the late Floyd and Muriel Neff. Floyd married Lenora "Skip" Hyer on January 26, 1949 in Angola, Indiana and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage until her passing on June 12, 2015. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a top tier gunner for five years. After his service, Floyd held a long-standing career as a plant manager for 38 years at Consumers Power Company. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed auto races, motorcycles, cards, and in later years his grandchildren. Floyd is survived by his son, James (Debbie) Neff of St. Clair; his daughter, Cassie Neff of Florida; and four grandchildren, Ramsey, Samantha, Keegan and Jeremy. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thank you for your service. God bless!
lisa b
September 18, 2020
He was one in a million to us...
Tim and Bonnie Zobl
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved