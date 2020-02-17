|
Frances Ann Opaleski
Saline - Frances Ann Opaleski, 87, of Saline, formerly of Kimball Township, died Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She was born October 14, 1932 in Detroit to the late Anthony and Anna Usakoski. She married Gilbert J. Opaleski on September 25, 1954 in St. Benedict Catholic Church in Highland Park. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2016 after 61 years of marriage.
Frances and Gilbert lived in Eastpointe for 38 years and then retired to their home on Lake Huron in Port Sanilac.
She is survived by five children, Andrew (Carol) Opaleski, Steven (Lenna) Opaleski, Diane (Gary) Roberson, Donna (Greg) Lesky, and Edward (Linda) Opaleski; ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church, Ann Arbor, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. The Reverend James Conlon will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or St. Vincent DePaul.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020