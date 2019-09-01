|
|
Frances E. Conklin
Marysville - Frances E. Conklin, age 93, of Marysville, passed away August 25, 2019, in Marwood Nursing and Rehab. She was born on July 31, 1926, in St. Clair, to the late William and Barbara (Shirkey) Kramp. She married Melvin Conklin, Jr. on April 19, 1946, in Port Huron, he preceded her in death on August 10, 1991.
Frances was a school bus driver, retiring from the East China School District. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, playing euchre and going to the casino. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Carolyn Seifert, Mary Jane Schantz and Darrell (Carol) Conklin, five grandchildren; Cheri (Chris) Goerlich, Barrett (Tanya) Schantz, Bridget (Chad) Baker, Stacey Conklin and Joe Conklin, and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Conklin and siblings; Kate Silk, Louis Kramp and Margaret Ankrapp.
The family wishes to thank Stacie and Vicki from Marwood Nursing and Rehab.
A private burial will take place at Richmond Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home - 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.
View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019