Francis Gardner
Kimball Township - 83, of Kimball Township, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at MediLodge of St. Clair.
Surviving in addition to his wife Yvonne of 60 years is his son and daughter, Joe Gardner of Kimball Township and Cheryl Thomas of Port Huron; grandchildren, Robert, Steve, Cory, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Liam and Willa; siblings, Phyllis Bartley, Carol Rock, Jowetta Duke, and Bob Gardner; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family honors the memory of Francis and invites you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Blue Water Free Methodist Church 1963 Allen Rd, Smiths Creek. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Pastor Randy Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow at Caswell Cemetery in Kimball Township.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2019