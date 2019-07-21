Services
Francis Lavern "Des" Desero


1935 - 2019
Francis Lavern "Des" Desero Obituary
Francis Lavern "Des" Desero

Port Huron Twp. - Francis Lavern "Des" Desero, 84, of Port Huron Township, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 after a short illness of battling Alzheimer's.

He was born on June 21, 1935 in Port Huron son of the late Bessie and Frank (Hawk) Desero.

Mr. Desero served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Smoky Hill Air Force Base, Salina, Kansas. He was Awarded the National Service Defense Medal for his time served in the Korean War from 1952-1956. Francis was a truck drive most of his life. He enjoyed looking at old cars and especially Corvettes, he owed a few Corvettes and his favorite was a red 1991 ZR-1.

He is survived by sons; Monte "Buzz" Bailey (wife-Sharon) Mesa, AZ; Chad L. Desero (wife-Nancy) Port Huron Twp., MI. Six Grandchildren: Harrison, Brittany, Candis, Cody, Caitlyn & Nichole; his sisters and brothers: Jean Carpa, Mary Orr, Dorothy Aleva, Patricia Cox, Thomas and Peggy Standish and several nieces and nephews.

Francis was preceded in death by his son, Duane; and a sister, Barbara Wittekind and several brothers, Frank, Donald, Frederick, George and Bobby.

The Family will be having a private memorial service at a later date. Jowett Funeral Home 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron will be handling the cremation in honor of Mr. Francis L. Desero.

The family is asking for any memorials to be donated to Alzheimer's Foundation of American.

Special thanks to the Medilodge of Port Huron.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019
