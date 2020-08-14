1/1
Frank A. Keller Sr.
Frank A. Keller Sr.

Lexington Twp. - Frank August Keller, 90, went to be with Jesus when he passed away on August 11, 2020. He was a father, grandfather, great grandfather, husband, a devout Christian, small business owner, and a Marine veteran and understandably proud to be all those things.

Frank was born in Detroit on May 11, 1930 to William and Mary (McDonald) Keller. He graduated from Croswell High School in 1948 and months later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marines, he completed training as a Radio Relay Repairman in San Diego, CA. This training prepared him for opening his own business, Keller TV and Radio, in Croswell, Michigan in 1954. He spent over 50 years serving the community by repairing TVs and radios and by installing TV towers and antennas.

Frank is survived by his three children, Frank (Lisa) Keller of Lexington, MI, Michael (Lisa) Keller of Croswell, MI, and Lisa (John) Orfield of Batavia, OH, five grandchildren, Karen (Brandon) Scudder, Tara Keller, Stacie (Danny) Bostick, Jacki (Terry) Pitcher, and Nichole (Mike) Juszczakiewicz, seven great - grandchildren, one sister, Marie Cook, and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary (McDonald) Keller, his older brother, William A. Keller, his first wife and mother of his children, Charlotte Ann Strausser, his second wife, Janet Varosi , and his granddaughter, Trisha Keller.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com








Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
