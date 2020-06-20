Frank C. Pagurko Jr.
Kimball - Frank Clinton Pagurko Jr., 58, of Kimball, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in his home.
He was born September 11, 1961 in Portland, Maine to the late Jeanne and Frank Pagurko Sr. He married Gail Anderson on April 22, 1995 in Ventura, California.
Frank served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 to 1983. He worked as a Technical Buyer with ZF Marysville. He loved hiking the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and enjoyed long distance running and traveling. Frank was an Eagle Scout and proud father of two Eagles and was always active in Boy Scouts. He attended Colonial Woods Missionary Church. Frank will be remembered as a man of integrity, a devoted husband, loving father and hard worker.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gail; three children, Frank Clinton "Clint" Pagurko III, Meredith (Cole) Pagurko Woods and Elias Pagurko; sisters, Lori (Pastor Andy) Magnusson, Rebecca (Neal) Chase and Melissa (Allan) Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church. Pastor Andy Magnusson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook, Maine. Pallbearers will be Mike Kielbas, Henry Hincherick, Kris Poole, Matt English, Dean Winchell and Jaleb Gillman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.