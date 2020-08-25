1/2
Frank E. Hess
Frank E. Hess

Port Huron Township - Frank Edward Hess, 78, of Port Huron Township, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 after fighting a long illness.

He was born October 10, 1941 in Port Huron to the late Fergus and Harriet Hess. He met his beautiful bride, Diana Horton, driving one of his beloved souped up cars while cruising the roads one evening in the late 1960's; they wed. Fifty years later, on the very day of the wedding, Diana Hess bent over Frank's hospital bed, gave him a kiss, told him how very much she loved him and on their 50th wedding anniversary, he passed into the heavens above.

Frank served in the United States Army as a Heavy Artillery Gunner in the late 50's, early 60's. He returned to his home in Port Huron to immerse himself in an auto mechanic and truck driving industry, serving in the Teamsters Local 299 for over 15 years. Frank could take anything apart that was broken and put it back together better than original. He was an expert in construction, renovation, mechanics and several other trades. He is a proud member of the local Charles Hammond Post #8 American Legion and the Charles Schoor Post 796 V.F.W. Frank loved bowling, said to have bowled a perfect game 300.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Sheila (Frank) Worden of Memphis, MI; four grandchildren, Michael Newcomb, Kimberly Worden, Brendan Worden, Bryan Worden; and two great grandchildren, Jayce and Elly; also survived by his brother, John Hess and sister, Harriet Hess. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Horton in 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at the Port Huron Township Memorial Park, 3344 Beach Road, Pavilion #1. Dr. Richard Hotchkin of St. John's United Church of Christ will officiate.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
