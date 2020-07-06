1/1
Frank E. Prapotnik
Frank E. Prapotnik

Port Huron - 85, of Port Huron, formerly of St. Clair Township, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Regency on the Lake.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 5, 1934, son of the late John and Adella (Magulac) Prapotnik.

Frank attended Richmond High School and graduated with the class of 1953. He worked as a Union Baker, a Security Guard, and a Porter for 31 years at the Brass Rail. Frank was an avid coin collector who also enjoyed making toy soldiers and going for a drive.

Frank is survived by his brothers, Walter Prapotnik and Robert Prapotnik; sister-in-law, Judith Prapotnik; nephews, John (Victoria) Prapotnik Jr., Robert "Bob" Prapotnik, James Prapotnik, Joseph (Melanie) Prapotnik, and Stanley (Sara) Prapotnik; nieces, Della Howard, Connie (Gerald) Nott, Georgeann Reumenapp, Paula (Brad) Davis, and Catherine (Alf) Riisnaes, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, John (Ruth) Prapotnik, Stanley (Janice) Prapotnik, and Carl Prapotnik; sister, Ann (Steven) Pejakovich; sister-in-law, Dollie Prapotnik; and nieces, Renee Prapotnik and Rebecca Prapotnik.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Detroit.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
