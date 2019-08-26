|
Frank Neils Bacon
Port Huron - 89, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Blue Water Lodge surrounded by his family.
He was born in Capac, Michigan May 16, 1930, son of the late Carroll and Ruth (Buck) Bacon.
Frank Neils Bacon was married to Charlotte Kimball Bacon for 26 years before she passed away on August 31, 2012.
Frank served his country with the United States Airforce and completed many of his courses related to the Master's Degree in Public Administration that he graduated with from Central Michigan University. He worked as a Probate Court Administrator, The Director of Juvenile Court Services, and served on the St. Clair County Board of Commissioners from 1997 to 1998. Frank served on many boards and was a very active man in St. Clair County. His dedication to all of the organizations he was a part of will be remembered and appreciated gratefully.
Surviving are his daughters, Ronda (Curt) Davis of Florida, Renna Flaig of Port Huron and Tamara (Keith) Jelks of Georgia; grandchildren, Tori (Brad) Thomason, Taren (Aaron) Winn, Tyler Jelks, and William Winn;a sister, Kathryn McGhee of Nebraska; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Carol Bishop.
The family honors the memory of Frank and invites you to visit and share memories Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Allied Veterans Cemetery in Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross of Port Huron.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 26, 2019