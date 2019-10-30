Services
Frank R. Cybulski

Frank R. Cybulski Obituary
Frank R. Cybulski

Kimball - Frank Richard Cybulski, 87, of Kimball, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

He was born April 3, 1932 in Hamtramck to the late Frank and Sophia Cybulski. He married Viola Kelmar on May 1, 1954 in Hazel Park. She died February 23, 2002.

Mr. Cybulski worked as a construction supervisor. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by two sons, Brian Cybulski and Frank Cybulski; a daughter, Denise (David) Martin; seven grandchildren; and a great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Brasure.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marwood Nursing and Rehab. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
