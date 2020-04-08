|
Frank Raymond Edgerton
Chesterfield Twp. - Frank Raymond Edgerton, 75, of Chesterfield Township, formerly of Marysville, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was born August 12, 1944 in Detroit to the late Raymond and Josephine Edgerton. He married Christine Szymanski on June 6, 1970 in Detroit.
Mr. Edgerton was an electrician with Chrysler Corporation for 44 years. He served in the U.S. Army. Frank was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Anchorville and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree. He enjoyed working on computers and other electrical projects.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; and two sons, Frank (Dawn) Edgerton and Darrick (Tracey) Edgerton; four grandchildren, Ethan, Kaylie, Alyssa and Dakota Edgerton; a sister, Jackie Liuzzo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest.
Private services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Father Joseph Esper will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020