Frank Robert Quinn
Kimball Township - Frank Robert Quinn, 74, of Kimball Township, died Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was born July 10, 1945 in Kimball Township to the late Robert B. and Elizabeth K. "Betty" Quinn.
Mr. Quinn graduated from Yale High School in 1963 and St. Clair County Community College in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army with the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from Chrysler Corporation. He loved to tool around with old muscle cars and was very talented working with his hands.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle MacDonald; a granddaughter, Lindsay MacDonald; a great granddaughter, Emma MacDonald; and a nephew, Eric (Kimberly) Englert. He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Quinn Englert; and a nephew, Robert Englert.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
