Fred G. Pomeroy
Croswell - Fred G. Pomeroy, 98, of Croswell, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1921 in Croswell to the late Elmer R. and Clara E. (Hanel) Pomeroy. He married Margaret A. Fishbeck on June 14, 1951 in Plymouth.
Fred graduated from Croswell High School in 1939, and he was the only surviving member of that class. He was a WW II veteran of the U.S. Army serving in North Africa, England and France. He was a life member of Croswell American Legion Post #255 from 1946-present, serving as Post commander in 1952. He was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church. Fred graduated from Wayne State Mortuary School in 1947 and received his Michigan licenses as a funeral director and embalmer. He was a member of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association and served on its board of directors twice in the 1960's and 1990's. Also, a member of the National Funeral Directors and was the first president of the Thumb Funeral Directors Association from 1979 -1981. He joined his father in the family businesses Pomeroy Funeral Home and Pomeroy Furniture & Appliance in 1947. He and Elmer operated the ambulance service in Croswell from 1947 to 1968 at which time he donated the ambulance and the service to the City of Croswell. He purchased the former Hatton Funeral Home in Lexington in 1965. Fred was a 68-year member of the Croswell Rotary Club, and a Paul Harris Fellow. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and going up north.
Surviving are his wife Margaret; son Gary (Sally) of Croswell; daughter Gale (Steve) Oldford of Lexington; five grandchildren Carolyn and Scott Pomeroy; Michelle (Manuel) Chavez; Troy (Kelly) and Kara Oldford; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three sisters Eloise Haney, Hazel Cook and Jean Thibdaue.
The funeral will be 11 A.M. Friday, Feb. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church of Croswell. The Rev. Dr. H. Leigh Holder and Don Wixson CP will officiate. Burial will be in Croswell Cemetery with military rites by Croswell Legion Post #255.
Friends may call at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell from 2 to 9 P.M. Thursday and at the Church from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday. Memorials may be made to the Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020