Freda Savriga Pelech
Rochester Hills - 97, of Rochester Hills, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Hamtramck, the daughter of the late Valeria and Justin Savriga. Freda was married to William for 47 years, who passed in 1992. She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Justine (Artis) Noel and Cheryl (Clifford) Hill. Grandmother to Carey (Heather) Hill, Jessica ( Sean Kostamo) Hill, Christen ( Thompson ) Dietz and Jill ( William Fiala) Noel. Great-grandmother to Cooper, Hannah Jo, Violet, Vivienne, Eleanor, Will and Daisy. Beloved brother, Vladimir "Walter" Savriga preceded her in death.
Freda was raised on a farm in Yale and graduated from Yale High School in 1941. She pursued secretarial work before becoming a homemaker. Her later years found her in Marysville where she found joy watching freighters go by on the St. Clair River, reading a good book and making zucchini bread. Freda's favorite outings were Sarnia shopping, playing cards, bingo, bowling, visiting with friends and wintering in Florida. She was active in the League of Catholic Women, Marysville, Senior Citizens and Women of the Moose Port Huron Chapters, and Garden Club of Rochester. Freda was a longtime resident of St. Clair County except for her final years in Rochester to be near her daughters. Freda was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.
A private family graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yale. Arrangements were made by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Memorial donations may be made to the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, Detroit.
For more information visit, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020