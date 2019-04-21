|
Frederic H. Harvey, DDS
Lexington - Dr. Fredric H. Harvey, 76 of Lexington, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born February 11, 1943 in Croswell to the late Clayton (Bud) and Edna Harvey.
Fred graduated from the University of Michigan dental school and then proudly served in the U.S. Army as a dentist at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He returned home to practice dentistry in Croswell and Lexington for 35 years. Fred served on the Sanilac County United Way board for several years and was an active member of the Lexington Lions Club for over 30 years.
As a life-long amateur astronomer Fred was eager to share his love and knowledge of astronomy. He may now be exploring the galaxy and swinging on his favorite star after a wonderful reunion with loved ones. Since his work in this world is complete, he should also have ample time to work on his golf game as well as seek out Johnny Mercer to sing favorite tunes as they play a piano duet. This man will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Betty (Cosenza), son Jeffrey Harvey, daughters Margaret (Meg) Harvey and Carrie (Tom) Wasson, his sister Christine (Mitch) Heber and his brother John Harvey. He was preceded in death by his brother Gregory and sister Frances.
A special thank you to the staff of Port Huron MediLodge and Blue Water Hospice for their care and compassion.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Cremation arrangements by Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell.
Memorial donations in memory of Fred may be made to -
Lewy Body Dementia Association
912 Killian Hill Rd. SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019