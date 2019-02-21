|
Frederick "Bud" Babchek
Marine City - Frederick "Bud" Babchek, 87, of Marine City entered eternal life on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Mary Babchek. Bud married Patricia "Pat" Forest in Allen Park on February 14, 1953 and spent 66 years together. Bud graduated from Lincoln Park High School and continued his education at Wayne State University. He worked for Ford Motor Company as a price analyst for forty-three years until his retirement in 1993. Bud liked to watch NASCAR and Formula 1 racing which is evidenced by his vast collection of diecast cars. He was also a fanatic freighter watcher. Bud was a member of the Algonac Lions Club and sat on the Marine City TIFA Board, St. Clair County Brown Field Redevelopment Authority, as well as the Friends of City Hall as Vice President. Most importantly, Bud was completely devoted to his wife and family. Bud is survived by his loving wife, Pat; daughter, Lynn (Jeff) Tate of Taylor; brother, John (Fola Brooks) Babchek of New Boston; grandchildren, Seth Tate of Temperance and Ben Tate of Dundee; and two great-grandchildren, Braeden and Pandora. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Babchek. Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross at 12:00 pm noon on February 23, 2019 with a visitation from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd Rochester Hills, MI 48307. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2019