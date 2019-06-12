|
Frederick "Jerry" Benke
Port Huron - Frederick "Jerry" Benke, age 75 of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born on April 19, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Lawrence and Irene (Barbicki) Benke.
Jerry loved to bowl, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with his family. He was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan football. Jerry loved music, his favorite was Elvis. He loved animals. Jerry would rescue any animal that he could.
Jerry is survived by his children, Jerry Benke, Debra (Kevin) Dietrich, Larry Benke, and Lisa Boyd; life long friend, Diane McDonald; grandchildren, Anthony (Kira) Benke, Alyssa Boyd, Aaron Boyd, Noah Benke, Josiah Benke, Sylis Benke, Piper (Harry) Hubert, Kevin (Sarah) Dietrich; great-grandchildren, Freyja Benke,Bella Hubert, Vylee Hubert, Crusade Dietrich, Killian Dietrich; brother, Nick (Charlotte) Benke; sister, Gloria DeSandre; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Joseph) Metz, brother, Paul Benke and brother-in-law, Robert DeSandre.
The family honors the memory of Jerry and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home- North, with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Vicki Torrey from Grace Hospice will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Humane Society.
For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 12, 2019