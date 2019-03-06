Services
Frederick Charles Schneider Obituary
Frederick Charles Schneider

Harrisville - Frederick C. Schneider, 90, of Harrisville entered eternal life on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1928 in Marine City, Michigan to the late Frederick A. and Armilda V. Schneider. Frederick graduated from Marine City High School. After his graduation, he opened a service station with his father in the 1950's. Later on, they would also do house calls to fix home appliances. Then Frederick began a long-standing career as a refrigeration repairman. His working career spanned over 50 years until he retired to Harrisville, Michigan with his companion of many years, Verla Stuart. Frederick taught Ground School at the St. Clair County Airport. He also had his pilot's license and had a passion for flying. When he wasn't working, Frederick was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Harrisville and the Eagles. He loved to hunt, fish and snowmobile. He had an indomitable spirit and always liked to speak his mind.

Frederick is survived by his companion, Verla; his daughter, Susan Carrier; a son-in-law, Richard Smith; four grandchildren, Joseph Carrier and his fiancé (Krystal Bice), Kathy (Bill) Hanna, David (Angela) Smith, and Brian (Deanna) Smith; and nine great-grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph, Jared, Rebecca, Brandon, Rachael, Olivia, Chloe, and Celeste.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy-Jo in October of 2017; and a sister, Jeanette McGregor.

A private family committal will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
