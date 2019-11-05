|
Frederick E. Teltow
Casco Twp. - Frederick E. Teltow, age 83, of Casco Twp., passed away November 4, 2019. He was born to the late Edwin and Helen (Baumgarten) Teltow on February 11, 1936. He was a lifelong resident of Casco Twp. and was a member of St. James United Church of Christ.
Fred married Shirley Lawrence on June 30, 1979. The two of them traveled many places; Germany, Portugal, Ireland, and Alaska just to name a few. He was co-founder of Teltow Contracting, along with his brother, Bernie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years; Shirley Teltow, his sister; Marlene Malleck and brothers; Bernie, Sr. (Joanie) Teltow and Charles (Margaret) Teltow.
He is also survived by a special nephew, Brian (Annie) Teltow and was a cherished Papa to Madie (Nick Gramzow), Kenzie, and Kate Teltow. Along with nephews; Brent (Angel), Bernie (Theresa) and Ben Teltow, nieces; Kindra (Glenn) Hoppe, Amy (Mike) Tesluk and their children, and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his nephew; Kevin Conger in 1985.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at St. James United Church of Christ, Casco Twp. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and at church one hour prior to service. Memorials are suggested to St. James United Church of Christ. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019