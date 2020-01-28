|
|
Frederick "Fred" James Campbell
Royal Oak, MI - Frederick "Fred" James Campbell age 90 of Royal Oak, Michigan passed away surrounded by family Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Pontiac. He was born July 12, 1929 in Kimball Township in St. Clair County, Michigan to the late Frederick and Elsie Campbell. Fred graduated from Marysville High School and received his BA from Michigan State University. He married Margaret (Vercnocke) McDonald in 1955. She preceded him in death in 1999. He married Kathryn Dunkerley in 2001. She preceded him in death in 2019.
Fred retired from the Michigan Department of Mental Health in 1984 as Director of Community Relations at the Oakdale Regional Center Lapeer Michigan. He was a member of several professional groups and was among the first five people in the nation to receive accreditation as a Mental Health Communicator. He served as President of the National Association of Mental Health Information Officers in 1983 and hosted a national convention for the organization in Detroit.
He was a lifelong member in the Lutheran Church and was a Commissioned Stephen Minister during retirement in Lakeland, Florida. Fred served our country in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict as an aviation control tower operator.
He spent his winters Lakeland, Florida. During his retirement he pursued hobbies of amateur photography and woodworking.
Fred was the loving father of Mary Jane "Sadie" (Fred) Albert, and the late Jack McDonald; cherished step-father to Nancy (Rick) Hardt, Paul (Lyn) Dunkerley, Bonnie Dunkerley, Tom (Christine) Dunkerley, and Sally Kirschner. Loyal brother to Elizabeth Fuller, Margaret Cawood, and Arlene (Kenneth) Lee. Predeceased by brother Charles Campbell, sisters Charlotte Eveningred and Evelyn Edwards.
Beloved grandfather of Buck (Nelda) Albert, Margaret (Kevin) Summers, Robert McDonald, Anthony McDonald, Greg McDonald (deceased). Dear great-grandfather of Cole Albert, Adam Pacheco, Alex Pacheco (deceased) and Krystal Pierotte. Dear great-great grandfather of Weston Pacheco. He will be greatly missed by family cousin Daniel Vandenameele, several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Fred will lay in state Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Cana Lutheran Church, 2119 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, Michigan 48072 from 12:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Private burial to take place at Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Donations can be made in his honor to: Cana Lutheran Church, 2119 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, Michigan 48072, or the Michigan State University Libraries: Office of Development, Michigan State University Libraries, 366 West Circle Drive (Room W102-J),East Lansing, MI 48824
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020