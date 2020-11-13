Frederick P. Adolph Jr.
Fort Gratiot - Frederick P. Adolph, Jr., 94, of Fort Gratiot, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
Fred was born July 10, 1926 in St. Clair to the late Frederick P. Adolph Sr. and Nellie Veneklasen Adolph. He met his future wife, Diane Coon, at Garfield Junior High School where both were teaching. They were married on March 18, 1961 in the First Congregational Church in Port Huron, MI. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 2011 with a large fundraising "Brunch on the Lake."
Fred attended Algonac High School, where he played basketball and ran track. At age 16, he started working at Chris-Craft Corporation and helped ship out some of the 10,000 LCVP's (Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel) during World War II & "speedboats" and "cruisers" after the war. Fred graduated in 1944 from AHS as Vice President of his class.
Upon graduation, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy at age 17. After boot camp, he attended U.S. Navy Radio School and had intensive training in Morse code. He was transferred as a volunteer to the U.S. Submarine School in New London, CT for training and was assigned to the submarine tender U.S.S. Proteus and then the submarine U.S.S. Argonaut II, SS475 out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was discharged after the war, in June 1946. He was awarded the Pacific Theater ribbons.
Fred graduated from Michigan State University in 1950 with a B.A. degree in Economics and Social Science. He received his M.A. degree from Western Michigan University in Political Science in1959 and a Specialist (SpA) degree in Political Science from Eastern Michigan University in 1964. His thesis of "National" Communism took him behind the Iron Curtain in the summer of 1978 to 88 to communist countries.
He taught 9th grade civics at Garfield Junior High School from 1951 to 1961 while also teaching night school at Port Huron Junior College and teaching Selfridge Air Force Base personnel in the 1960s & 70s.
He took a leave of absence in 1953-54 to teach in Linz, Austria at a U.S. Armed Forces High School. After 10 years of teaching at Garfield and Selfridge, he accepted a position at PHJC (SC4) where he taught several political science courses including basic 101, International Relations, National Policies, and Contemporary Affairs.
During his time at PHJC/SC4, Fred co-sponsored 12 Euro-Tours in the 1970s, 80s, 90s, taking 300 college-credit students throughout Western Europe and behind the Iron Curtain. He also co-sponsored 3 trips to Spain. After retirement, he co-sponsored 3-credit tours to Cuernavaca, Mexico in 1998, 1999, and 2004.
Fred's personal and professional associations included the Blue Water Ski Club, the YMCA Y's Men's Service Club and Y Toastmaster's Club, First Congregational Church, US Submariner's Association, PHEA Treasurer, MEA, and NEA (Lifetime Member). He was very proud of the fact that he practiced what he preached (civil rights) when his wife Diane and three children marched on the Republic of South Africa Embassy in Washington, D.C., protesting the imprisonment of Nelson Mandela in the 1980s. He also was a member of the VFW, American Legion and BPOE 343 (Elks). Fred and his wife, Diane, enjoyed their association with the Elks Golf Club and over 25 years with the Tuesday Couples Golf Club, the Elk's Dance Club, and also the Wednesday Night Dance Club. He was active for over 25 years in the Fort Gratiot Lions Club and was Lion of the Year in 2009. He also took part in many other volunteer activities including Old Newsboys, White Canes, and 4-H Gatekeepers. Fred was very active in the St. Clair County Community College Retirees organization and was a life-long MSU alumnus. He was known for his MSU "Go Green-Go White" Spartan loyalty and always departed from his friend's company with a hearty "Go Green."
He and his wife continued to travel in their retirement, driving through ten Western and Eastern European countries and on several trips through twelve South and Central American countries.
Fred's favorite activities were working outside with his 1973 Ford backhoe/53 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor and his Ford trucks clearing and developing their property.
Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; daughter Andrea Adolph; sons, Kurt and Fred III "Fritz" & wife Connie Adolph; grandsons, Bradley (Kassie)and Connor Friedle; and great grandson, Judah Robert Friedle. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph V. Adolph.
He and his wife Diane loved raising 13 boxer dogs over the 50 years, all named Spartan (I through XIII). Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society in the name of his dogs, Spartans I through XIII.
A "Green and White Celebration of Life" will be held on July 10, 2021, on what would have been Fred's 95th Birthday. A private graveside service will be conducted prior to the memorial service.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit karrersimpson.com