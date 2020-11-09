Freeman Austin
East China Township - Freeman W. Austin, 67, of East China Township, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born June 6, 1953 in Mt. Clemens to Walter and Gloria Austin. Freeman graduated from Marine City High School class of 1972. He then entered into the U.S. Air Force and served his country honorably. Freeman married his high school sweetheart, Diana Wawrzyniak on July 14, 1973 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Freeman retired from Ford Motor Company in 1991 and then kept busy for the next 20 years by driving truck. He was a very active and involved member of the Perch Point Conservation Club for over 40 years. He held the positions of President and Treasurer on their Board of Trustees. He loved fishing, enjoyed hunting and gardening but his greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his mother, Gloria; his beloved wife, Diana; three loving children, Jeff (Alyce) Austin, Jamie Lynn Austin, and Julie Marie Austin; grandchildren, Kirstyn (Grant) Sharpe, Karyssa (Dylan Volkman) Austin, Khole Austin, Elizabeth (Seth) Merrill, Jaden Ickes and Avery Austin; siblings, William (Glenda) Austin and Carolin Burke. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter and a sister, Sheila Austin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com