Freeman Austin
1953 - 2020
Freeman Austin

East China Township - Freeman W. Austin, 67, of East China Township, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born June 6, 1953 in Mt. Clemens to Walter and Gloria Austin. Freeman graduated from Marine City High School class of 1972. He then entered into the U.S. Air Force and served his country honorably. Freeman married his high school sweetheart, Diana Wawrzyniak on July 14, 1973 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Freeman retired from Ford Motor Company in 1991 and then kept busy for the next 20 years by driving truck. He was a very active and involved member of the Perch Point Conservation Club for over 40 years. He held the positions of President and Treasurer on their Board of Trustees. He loved fishing, enjoyed hunting and gardening but his greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his mother, Gloria; his beloved wife, Diana; three loving children, Jeff (Alyce) Austin, Jamie Lynn Austin, and Julie Marie Austin; grandchildren, Kirstyn (Grant) Sharpe, Karyssa (Dylan Volkman) Austin, Khole Austin, Elizabeth (Seth) Merrill, Jaden Ickes and Avery Austin; siblings, William (Glenda) Austin and Carolin Burke. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter and a sister, Sheila Austin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
NOV
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
He was a great uncle always had something funny to say he will be missed.
MATTHEW DUEWEKE
Family
November 9, 2020
Dear Diane and Family,
We are so very sorry to learn that Freeman has passed away. Please accept our sincere sympathies and know we are thinking of you all.
Sending prayers and hugs your way.
Paul & Sue Beach
Friend
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss Diane. Prayers to you and your family
Charles Biland
Friend
November 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our condolences to the Austin Family.
Corey DeSnyder Family
Friend
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a sincere an genuine person.
Anita Biskner
Friend
November 6, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. I hope that the promise in 1 Thessalonians 4:14 can bring comfort. Knowing that there's a hope for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
