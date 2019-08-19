Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Croswell First Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Croswell First Presbyterian Church
Gail A. Bales


1936 - 2019
Gail A. Bales Obituary
Gail A. Bales

Croswell - - Gail A. Bales, age 83, a resident of Croswell passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019.

She was born on March 2, 1936 in Detroit, a daughter of the late Karl F. and Hazel J. (Morden) McClusky. Gail married Richard A. Bales on November 10, 1956 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2013.

Together Gail and her late husband, Dick, purchased the Ferriby Greenhouse in Croswell in August of 1971, and moved their young family to Croswell. Gail was a big part of running the family business, not only working in the greenhouses but handling all the paper work and bookkeeping. The Croswell Greenhouse has been owned and operated by the Bales family to this day. Gail was also a longtime member of the Croswell First Presbyterian Church.

Gail is survived by her five children, Steve (Luanne) Bales of Croswell, David (Debbie) Bales of Jenison, Randy (Ann) Bales of Croswell, Elaine (Gill) VanCamp of Croswell and Amy (Jeff) Cummings of Jackson; 10 grandchildren, Shannon Bales, Jessica Bales, Mike Bales, Matt (Stacie) Bales, Tim Bales, Jacie (Glenn) Martus, Breanna (Chad) Jones, Kaitlyn (Kevin) Strand, Scott Bales and Raechel Bales; 10 great grandchildren, Riley, Tyler, Abby, Lexie, Ethyn, Khloe, Jase, Benson, Austin and Kaylie. Several nieces and nephews.

Gail was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jane Sayers and Susan Marsh.

Visitation will be from 2-8 P.M. on Thursday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell.. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday at the Croswell First Presbyterian Church, with visiting at the church from 10-11 A.M., Don Wixson, CP will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Croswell Cemetery.

Memorials in memory of Gail may be made to the Croswell First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
