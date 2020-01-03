|
|
Gail A. Mollan
Port Huron Township - Gail A. Mollan, age 75, of Port Huron Township, passed away on January 3, 2020, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a long illness, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 24, 1944, in Port Huron to the late Fred and Ina Farquhar.
Gail was welcomed into the afterlife by her husband, Kenneth Mollan whom she married on July 18, 1973, in Port Huron. Kenneth passed away on July 5, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Theresa) Dubay, son, James Douglas (Chris) Warsalla, daughter, Marcella (Timothy) Everett, son, Michael (Karen) Warsalla, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private family services have taken place, a celebration of her life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the American Cancer Association.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020