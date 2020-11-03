Gail A. RinasPort Huron - 65, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 16, 1955, daughter of the late John and Rosemary Rinas.Gail loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, cooking for others, and croetching.She is survived by her children, Sara Gawel of Wisconsin, Charles (Casi) Cobb of Ohio, Katie (Tim) Tenniswood of Clyde Township, Daniel Cobb of Croswell; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan, Alysa, Nicholas, Haileigh, Izzabella, Madicyn, Aden, Dillen, Nathen, and Anthony; brother, John Rina; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, Mark, and Robert Rinas.A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."For information and guestbook,