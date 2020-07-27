Gail E. Jacobson
Port Huron Township - Gail Elaine Jacobson, 85, of Port Huron Township died Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was born February 14, 1935 in Emmett to the late Richard and Eileen Johnson. She married George F. "Jake" Jacobson
on February 23, 1957 in Emmett. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1995.
Gail was employed at Mueller Brass before her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and traveling in their motorhome. She was not a sports fanatic, but was always in the stands for her family's sporting activities. Most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by three children, Karen Jacobson, Joseph (Kym) Jacobson, and Lisa (Brian) Duman; four grandchildren, Brandon and Bryce Pickard and Jacob and Brett Duman; eight sisters, Dorothy Mahon, Sister June Johnson IHM, Helen (Jerry) Werthman, Janet (Bruce) Maxwell, Suzanne Neaton, Madelyon (Bill) Parrish, Ellen Brandon and Mary Leigh (Larry) Powers; two brothers, Ed (Debbie) Johnson and Ray (Kathy) Johnson; sisters in law, Helen Johnson, Roselyn Jacobson, Theresa Jacobson and Rosemarie (Christopher) Fielding; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Lola. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Russ and Bruce Johnson; and three sisters, Lois Hyde, Eileen Kramer and Marion Hillis.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon, Bryce and Ed Pickard and Jacob, Brett and Brian Duman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Humane Society. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Lakeshore Woods. Gail developed relationships and friendships with you, and your care and love will never be forgotten.