Gale McAllister Ahearn
Fort Gratiot Township - Gale McAllister Ahearn passed away on November 14th, 2020, peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be missed by his family. His memory and the life lessons he taught will live on.
Gale was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 26th, 1929, to Michael Albert Ahearn (1896-1974) and Marion Irvin Flanagan Ahearn (1905-1973). He was raised in the Detroit area along with his younger brother James Deland Ahearn (1931) (Maria, Pocha, Guadalupe de Icaza Gomez, 1930-2020) Cuernavaca, Mexico. They were inseparable as children and inseparable as they served in the United States Navy. They even served on the same ships (1950-1954). Gale gained a great respect and love for his country and the waters that he sailed during his military service.
After serving in the Navy he sailed for one year on Great Lakes freighters. He then returned to college where he earned his teaching degree from Central Michigan College and began a career in education. In 1959 Gale rekindled an old friendship with Barbara Ann Peppler (Port Huron) and fell in love. They were married December 19th, 1959. They raised two sons in the Fort Gratiot area, Daniel (Christine), Utah and James (Karen), Michigan. Gale and Barb loved and supported their boys as they strived to reach their potential in life. Gale showed incredible courage as he soldiered on after losing the center of his world, Barb, when she passed away suddenly in June of 2017 (1936-2017). He took pride in his two grandchildren Ryan Ahearn (Michigan) and Katlynn Ahearn (Michigan). He enjoyed watching them grow up into exceptional young adults.
Gale taught in the Port Huron Area School District for over 30 years, teaching Spanish and English. He also worked on the Blue Water Bridge in the Immigration And Naturalization Service for more than twenty years. Gale continued to serve others after his retirement, assisting his military brothers with transportation to Veterans Hospitals. He often said he was honored to help them. He had a passion for music and absolutely loved old movies. He was an avid reader and enjoyed studying the linguistics of the English and Spanish languages. Once an educator, always a student. Gale leaves behind a dear sister-in-law Betty (Peppler) Fiskin (1924) and many nieces and nephews.
His legacy will live on in his family. We as a family have inherited boundless examples of intelligence, hard work, love of country, bravery and taking care of family.
You are loved…
"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others." - Pericles.
A private family service will be held to honor the life of Gale McAllister Ahearn. Gale will be inurned at the Allied Veteran's Cemetery, Port Huron, Michigan. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to any Veteran's organization would be appreciated.