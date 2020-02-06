|
|
Garth W. Fleming
Garth Walter Fleming, 87, of Fort Gratiot, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Irving S. and Maxine Fleming. He married Joan Albert on April 12, 1952.
Growing up, Garth was an active Boy Scout, graduated from Port Huron High School and then attended Port Huron Junior College. He enlisted in the United States Army ASA (Army Security Agency) for 3 years, serving as a Morse Code interpreter in Germany during the Korean conflict. It was while in Germany, that he took professional golf lessons and became an avid golfer. After returning home, he became Branch Manager of Pacific Finance/ Transamerica in Port Huron for twenty years. He later sold real estate with Moak Realty.
Garth was a member of Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge # 343 for 34 years. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and Arizona and camping and traveling in the United States, Canada, and Europe, especially France and Switzerland. They also had a cabin in Lewiston for six years. His other hobbies included bowling, golfing, and sailing aboard their sailboat, 'Liebchen.'
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; two sons, Mark Fleming and Douglas (Michelle) Fleming; five grandchildren, Erica Fleming, Rachel (Ben) Ashauer, Erin (Thomas) Gostinger, Kevin Fleming, Christina Giardini (Kevin Miller); five great grandchildren, Parker and Kaplan Ashauer, and Allie, Lila and Jackson Gostinger; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving S. Fleming and Maxine (Charles) Kamendat; a granddaughter, Julie Giardini; and a brother, Irving F. Fleming.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3790 West Water, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Bonnie Klos will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020