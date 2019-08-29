Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
1941 - 2019
Gary D. MacPherson Obituary
Marysville - Gary Douglas MacPherson, 77, of Marysville, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after a five year battle with kidney failure.

He was born October 30, 1941 in Port Huron to the late Gerald and June MacPherson. He married Cathy Pickelhaupt on June 22, 1974 in Detroit.

Mr. MacPherson was a pipefitter with DTE. He loved working on classic cars and was a member of Spare Parts Car Club. He enjoyed golfing, going to NASCAR races and watching Michigan football.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy; four children, Lori (Gary) Edie, John (Robin) MacPherson, Lisa (Matt) Wilson and Shawn MacPherson; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; a sister, Sue (Roger) Mertz; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home followed by a procession to Riverlawn Cemetery for Committal Prayers.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
