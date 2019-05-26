|
|
Gary I. Field
Marine City - Gary Irving Field, 49, of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Marine City Michigan, passed away on April 18th 2019.
He is survived by his parents; Michael & Shirley Field, sisters; Shellie (Peter) VanHeusden & Theresa Parker, daughter; Charlotte Hoffman, nieces, nephews and friends.
He will be deeply missed by all.
From 1988 to 1992 he served his country proudly in the United States Army's 101st Airborne Division, during Desert Shield / Desert Storm.
Gary had a passion for sailing and he spent most of his free time on his Sailboat sailing with his friends.
He was known for his free spirit way of life, his great smile & contagious laugh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U of M Comprehensive Cancer Center- patient and family support services.
A celebration of life will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A service will take place Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 7:00p.m. Military honors will be conducted following the service. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 26, 2019