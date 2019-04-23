Gary J. Beauchamp



Port Huron - Gary J. Beauchamp, 74, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019.



He was born October 16, 1944 in Wayne, Michigan to the late Lawrence and Florence Beauchamp. He married Collette Kruskamp on October 30, 1971 in Milan, Michigan.



Mr. Beauchamp was employed as a Court Reporter for the St. Clair County 72nd District Court for 36 years prior to his retirement in 2006. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Holy Trinity Parish. Gary was an avid golfer, a member of Black River Country Club and in charge of the Legal Eagles Golf League. He volunteered on the Highlander Sea and was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters where he mentored several young men. He was also a member of the R.O.M.E.O. lunch group.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Collette; three children, Therese Beauchamp, Stephen Beauchamp and Andrew (Daryl Ann) Beauchamp; grandson, Ryan Mollan; sister, Cheryl Milligan; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish, St. Stephens Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Very Reverend Salvatore Palazzolo KHS will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.



The Rite of Committal will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Rescue Mission or .