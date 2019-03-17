|
|
Gary Keith Jeffery
Richmond Township - Gary Keith Jeffery was born December 5, 1949 in Mt. Clemens to Gordon Keith and Jacqueline Leona Jeffery. He attended Memphis High School, was a top athlete pitcher in baseball, a guard in basketball, a quarterback in football, and ran track. Gary was an All Macomb County C-D All Star in basketball in 1967. Gary was top ten academically as well as Homecoming King. He was on the team that won the Blue Water Little League championship in 1962. He attended Ferris State College and Western Michigan University earning a Bachelor's degree in Education. He later attended Oakland University earning an Associate's degree in Computer Technology. Gary served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the submarine tender USS Canopus servicing ships out of Scotland. He worked as a computer technician for several large corporations and later self-employed in computer repair. He coached JV basketball at Memphis High School. Gary enjoyed golfing, swimming, biking, and photography. He was an avid sailor and competed in several Mackinac races. He enjoyed gardening and shared his fruits and vegetables with neighbors and friends. He spent time with friends and his dogs; Tiger, Charlie, and Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his sister Michelle killed by a drunk driver at the age of seven; grandparents, Cecil, Bernice, Carl, and Leona; aunts, Agnes, Theresa, Karen and Carolyn; and uncles, Harold, Vernon, Douglas, Larry, Carl and Raymond.
Gary is survived by his father and mother; sister, Cheryl (Robert Morgan); nieces Kristen and Toni; grandnephews Adam and Evan; aunts, Yvonne, Dorraine and Deborah; uncles, Ronald and Johnny; and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home in Memphis on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 noon with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Memphis Cemetery, Richmond Township. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Michelle Jeffery Scholarship Fund for Memphis High School. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019