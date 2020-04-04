|
Gary L. Buckingham
Marine City - Psalm 139:16
All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.
The Lamb's book opened and the page turned. Behold! Another good and faithful servant was called home to his Lord and Savior! Hallelujah! Amen!
Marine City, April 3, 2020
Gary L. Buckingham was born on July 18, 1944, on his mother's birthday. He grew up in a humble household with his parents Elmer and Edna and older brother Marvin. He learned early the value of a dollar and had a strong work ethic. The boys had a paper route and repaired boxes for Ed Posey from an early age. He spent his teen years working for Ken Phelps who helped hone his mechanical abilities. He spent the next 30+ years working for SEMCO Energy where he worked in operations, was a serviceman, and in gas control as field operator. At 53 years of age he took a buy out from the company and retired.
In 1968 he met and married his wife Sue and they were best of friends for 51 years. They raised two sons of whom they were extremely proud. Both sons inherited his great work ethic and frugal nature.
Gary spent six years in the Army Reserves as a cook (that's what they needed that day!) He was always helping in the kitchen and if Sue waited long enough, he'd step up.
They loved bargain hunting and were well known at estate sales, garage sales and thrift stores. He loved playing bingo with his buddies at Washington Life Center. Gary could build/repair anything and was the original Mr. Fixit. He made beautiful furniture and was most proud of the grandfather clock he built from scratch.
Gary and Sue both grew up in Fellowship Baptist Church. As members for many years they loved building Vacation Bible School sets, building props of all kinds and tackling any and all projects. He was the "Go to Guy" for many years.
Left behind are his wife Sue, sons Aaron and Todd, four sweet grandkiddies Madeline, Elliot, Morgan and Easton; his brother Marv, Gayle and extended family and his beloved dog Maxie.
He was slow to anger, calm in the storm and had a great sense of humor. We had a plan which I'm certain he will follow: "Whoever goes first, meet Jesus, find our dogs, check out our mansion!"
Cremation has taken place. No service is planned. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, church van fund.
"You and me against the world, sometimes it feels like you and me against the world…when all the others turn their backs and walk away, you can count on me to stay…. and when one of us is gone and one of us is left to carry on, then remembering will have to do, our memories alone will get us through, think about the days of me and you, of me and you against the world."
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020