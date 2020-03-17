|
Gary M. Herman
Clyde Township - Mr. Gary M. Herman, age 79, of Clyde Township, passed away on March 13, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born on January 23, 1941, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Robert and Joy Herman.
Gary married Nancy Devolder on October 6, 1962, in Detroit.
He served honorably in the united states Army and was a 55-year employee of Sprinkler Fitters Local 704. After retirement, Gary enjoyed woodworking and carving, taking care of his lawn, and spending time with family. He won a blue ribbon at the Florida State Fair for his masterpieces. He could envision them in his head before even starting. Gary rescued many dogs over the years and loved them unconditionally.
Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy D. Herman, son, Gary (Annie) Herman Jr., daughter, Nancy (Daryl) Hagle, son, Greg (Toni) Herman, grandchildren, Josh, Alex, Kaeleigh, Matt, Maxim, Gage and Joey, great-grandsons, Doak and Dax and his fur babies, Koda and Gracie.
