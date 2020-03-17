Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Gary M. Herman


1941 - 2020
Clyde Township - Mr. Gary M. Herman, age 79, of Clyde Township, passed away on March 13, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on January 23, 1941, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Robert and Joy Herman.

Gary married Nancy Devolder on October 6, 1962, in Detroit.

He served honorably in the united states Army and was a 55-year employee of Sprinkler Fitters Local 704. After retirement, Gary enjoyed woodworking and carving, taking care of his lawn, and spending time with family. He won a blue ribbon at the Florida State Fair for his masterpieces. He could envision them in his head before even starting. Gary rescued many dogs over the years and loved them unconditionally.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy D. Herman, son, Gary (Annie) Herman Jr., daughter, Nancy (Daryl) Hagle, son, Greg (Toni) Herman, grandchildren, Josh, Alex, Kaeleigh, Matt, Maxim, Gage and Joey, great-grandsons, Doak and Dax and his fur babies, Koda and Gracie.

Services will be at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
