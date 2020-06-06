I knew Gary from work at Lear.
I'm so sorry for your loss.May God comfort you during this time of sorrow.
Gary Neil Chartrand
Sturgis - Gary Neil Chartrand, 68 of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Gary was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, a son of Neil E. and Sharon E. Chartrand. He was a graduate of St. Clair High School and continued his education at Lake Superior State University. Gary was an environmental engineer for Lear Corporation, Mendon, retiring in 2007 after 25 years of service.
On August 31, 1979, he married Teresa M. Jones in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport.
Gary was a family man. He loved hosting get-togethers, dinners and holidays for his friends and family. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed playing in many leagues over the years. Gary was a talented woodworker, baker and chef. He was a very generous man, giving away everything he made to others. He also loved to spend his time serving local charities, giving help wherever and whenever it was needed. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially when he got to cook for them. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa; four children, Shawn (Mary) Fabian, Tera (Tom) Wenzlick, Neil (Leslie) Chartrand and Elizabeth Chartrand; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; his parents, Neil and Sharon Chartrand; sister, Cindy Chartrand; brother, Jeff (Karen Streeter) Chartrand; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. No public services will be held. Interment of ashes will occur in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville, MI.
Memorial contributions can be given in Gary's honor to St. Clare Catholic Church (23126 M-86, Centreville, MI 49032) or St. Joseph County United Way (660 E. Main St, Centreville, MI 49032).
Arrangements were entrusted to Marysville Funeral Home (to send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com) and Eley Funeral Home, Centreville (to send condolences, visit eleyfuneralhomes.com)
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.