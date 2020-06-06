My condolences to all of you.gary was a wonderful man and very talented. I first met gary at iac corporation,he always treated people with respect.took care of the workers on the floor,on hot days handing out popsicles to everyone.then he became a favorite customer at graber he made.me a coffee table and matching lamps out of mahogany wood I will forever cherish them.forever cherish my memories and laughter with him.prayers to all of you.

Joyce Sylvester

Friend