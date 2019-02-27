|
|
Gary Praet
- - Praet, Gary R. age 69, "Suddenly" February 25, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Helen Marie. Dearest father of Angie Lee. Proud grandfather of Katie Beth and Megan. Dear brother of Alan, Randy, Denis (Marie) and Glenn (Diana). Also sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and "4 legged friends; Annie & Roxy. Co-Founder of Praet Tool & Engineering in Macomb, MI. Proud Vietnam Veteran. Visitation Fri. 4-9pm and Sat. 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2019